Assam Gurkhas seek gazette notification for safeguards

GUWAHATI

03 October 2020 14:18 IST

This follows their exclusion from constitutional, legislative and administrative rights in report on Clause 6 of 1985 Assam Accord

The Gurkha community in Assam has sought gazette notification on the issue of including it for constitutional safeguards according to Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord.

Clause 6 of the Accord that ended the anti-foreigners Assam Agitation from 1979-1985 envisages constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards for protecting, preserving and promoting the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Advertising

Advertising

A 14-member panel headed by retired judge Biplab Kumar Sharma had defined “Assamese people” as those who have been citizens of India residing in the territory of Assam on or before January 1, 1951.

“The Clause 6 committee report did not mention anything about the constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards of local Gorkhas who fought for Assam against the Burmese invaders in 1826 resulting in the Treaty of Yandaboo,” said the Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh (BGYP) in a statement.

The Gurkhas were permanently settled in the scheduled areas in the last part of the 18th century as grazers and cultivators and were accordingly given permits. They were declared as protected class by the British in the tribal belts and blocks according to the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act, 1886, the organisation said.

A delegation of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, the parent body of the BGYP, a few days ago met State Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who agreed that the Gurkhas in Assam are “one of the ancient communities”. He said the government would treat them “on a par with other indigenous communities and protect their constitutional rights while implementing Clause 6”.

BGYP president Nanda Kirati Dewan welcomed Mr. Sarma’s statement and requested the government to issue a gazette notification for the including the community within the ambit of Clause 6.

“The gazette notification is a request on behalf of 25 lakh Gurkhas in Assam, who were given a commitment before the 2016 Assembly elections,” Mr. Dewan said.

Panel formation

In January 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs formed the Clause 6 panel headed by retired bureaucrat M.P. Bezbaruah but six of the nine members named quit. The panel was reconstituted almost six months later, on July 16.

On February 25, the committee submitted the report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for handing it over to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

But some members of the committee on August 11 made their “confidential” report public because of the government’s “disinterest” in processing their recommendations.

Among the suggestions made by the panel were sealing of the India-Bangladesh border, reservation of 80-100% of the seats in Parliament from Assam for the Assamese people and the creation of an Upper House in the Assembly.