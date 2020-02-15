Other States

Assam group seeks Bodo council’s help

Eyewitnesses said a man forced him at gunpoint to accompany him apparently for repairing a vehicle far from the market

An umbrella organisation of Bengali people in Assam, alluding to the Bodo Peace Accord signed on January 27, has sought the return of a man abducted by suspected extremists in September 2019.

Pradip Shill, 28, who ran a motorcycle garage at Serfanguri Bazar in western Assam’s Kokrajhar district, has been missing since September 27 last.

Eyewitnesses said a man forced him at gunpoint to accompany him apparently for repairing a vehicle far from the market.

Ransom demand

For almost a week since he was last seen, members of his family received calls from a Bodo dialect-speaking person using a specific number. They had demanded ₹60 lakh for his release.

The Shills live in Tamarhat, a small town about 20 km from Serfanguri in the adjoining Dhubri district.

“We congratulate you for the historic accord and a slew of development it is expected to bring besides lasting peace after extremist groups [factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland] gave up arms. We now look forward to your help in finding Pradip Shill or providing a compensation of ₹25 lakh to his family,” the Sara Asom Bangali Oikyomancha wrote to Hagrama Mahilary, chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

“Various organisations had protested Mr. Shill’s abduction and the inaction of the police in helping the family. At the time of his abduction, his child was only 24 days old,” Oikyamancha general secretary Amritlal Das told The Hindu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 9:48:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/assam-group-seeks-bodo-councils-help/article30831106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY