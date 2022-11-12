Assam govt. to reopen old cases of unnatural deaths

Such cases to be reinvestigated if the family of the deceased want, says Himanta Sarma

The Assam government will reopen any old case of unnatural death if the family of the deceased want and the police think there were loopholes in the investigation.

Such families can approach the Superintendent of Police (SP) concerned with their grievances for the cases to be taken up again, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

“A direction in this regard was given to the police during a recent conclave with the SPs of the State,” he said while briefing presspersons on a case of rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl who worked at the house of a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan in Darrang district.

The CID of the police arrested the suspended SP of the district, the Additional SP and the officer-in-charge of the Dhula police station where the case had been registered in June for taking money from the accused to dilute the case.

Apart from the SSB jawan, a magistrate and three doctors who “sabotaged” evidence have also been arrested.

“In any unnatural case of death, if the guardians feel the investigation was not complete or the case could have been investigated deeper, they can meet the SP. The SP will look afresh at the case if there is a grey area. It could be a 15-year-old case. There is no time bar in criminal cases,” Mr. Sarma said.

He also said the SP and the Deputy Inspector-General concerned would visit the site of the incident after every case of unnatural death is registered or reported from now on. “The case will not be closed until they are satisfied,” he added.

Stating that efforts are being made to strengthen the system, the Chief Minister said, “Often in cases of sexual assault and murder of domestic help, the accused claim the victim committed suicide. Sometimes, post-mortem and inquest reports do not help the police, rather they help the accused.”

He said he was alerted about the Darrang incident via a late-night WhatsApp message. “I suspected something was wrong as the police had arrested the prime accused only after I intervened,” he said.

“The court will decide [if those arrested are guilty] but our investigation shows there was a compromise from the OC, SP and magistrate to the three doctors,” Mr. Sarma said, sending out a strong message to the police, magistrates and doctors to do their duties diligently.