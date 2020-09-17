Assam govt. provides subsidy for opening cinema halls

Guwahati

17 September 2020 04:36 IST

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday presented government subsidy cheques to entrepreneurs to set up new cinema halls and reopen or renovate closed and old ones to help the entertainment industry of Assam.

In a first of its kind scheme, implemented by Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Limited, the government subsidy cheques were given to five entrepreneurs by the Chief Minister.

For new cinema halls, the government would bear a subsidy up to 25 per cent or ₹75 lakh, for the renovation of cinema halls subsidy of ₹25 lakh would be provided and for the opening of cinema old halls, the subsidy would be ₹50 lakh.

The government has released 40 per cent of the subsidy under the scheme.

Mr. Sonowal said the government has announced the scheme to promote Assamese cinema along with films of other languages.

The scheme will also help the entertainment sector to turn into a potential industry of the state, he said.

The chief minister also said that the pandemic has adversely affected the livelihoods of the people associated with the industry.

Those provided subsidy for opening new cinema halls are Jonaki Cinema Hall in Tezpur, Kelvin Cinema Hall in Guwahati, Zelimax in Bongaigaon, Chaya Cinema Hallin Tangla and PG Enterprise in Nagaon.

For reopening or renovation of closed and old cinema halls, those selected are Indrapuri Cinema Hall in Barpeta, Anuradha Cine Complex in Guwahati, Nakshatra Cinema Hall in Lakhimpur, Mayapuri Cinema Hall in Bongaigaon and Nazira Film Cooperative Societies in Nazira.