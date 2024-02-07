ADVERTISEMENT

Assam govt. footed ₹58-crore flight bills of CM, others

February 07, 2024 02:49 am | Updated 02:49 am IST - GUWAHATI

Himata Biswa Sarma did not use govt.-paid aircraft for campaign activities or personal use, Minister tells Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

The Assam government spent more than ₹58 crore on hiring helicopters and chartered flights for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries since May 2021.

Consumer Affairs Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday told the 126-member Assembly that the State government incurred an expenditure of ₹58.23 crore on helicopters and chartered flights from May 2021 to January 2024.

He provided the details while replying to Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, who sought to know how much the Chief Minister’s aerial travels cost the State. He represents the Sivasagar Assembly constituency.

Mr. Das said the government released ₹10.2 crore, ₹34.01 crore, and ₹14.02 crore for “airlifting/helicopter charges” for the Chief Minister and other dignitaries during the 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 fiscal years.

He said the Chief Minister did not use the aircraft at the government’s expense for “election campaign activities of the party he represents, personal use or for trips unrelated to government work”.

Mr. Gogoi had earlier accused Mr. Sarma of misusing State government funds to hire helicopters and chartered planes. “From visiting places, campaigning, to even giving a ride to his nephews in the chartered planes and helicopters, the Chief Minister has enjoyed and is still enjoying public money,” he said.

