Assam govt dress code for teachers: No jeans, leggings, T-shirts

August 21, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI Teachers of Assam’s higher educational institutes have been asked to avoid casual wear such as T-shirts, jeans, and leggings while discharging their duties.

A dress code issued by the State government said such attires “sometimes do not seem to acceptable” to the people.

“…some teachers of higher educational institutes are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by the public at large,” a notification issued by the State’s Higher Education Department on August 14 said.

The government asked male teachers to attend duties wearing appropriate formal shirt and trousers, or dhoti-pyjama. Similarly, female teachers have been advised to attend duties in “decent” salwar suit/saree/mekhela-chador, and other traditional attires.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notification said both male and female teachers should be dressed up in clean, modest, and decent clothes in sober colours, which should not look flashy. They were asked to avoid casual and party apparel.

The government said since a teacher is expected to be an example of all sorts of decency, especially while discharging duties, it becomes necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism, and seriousness of purpose at the workplace.

The dress code has evoked mixed reactions. While the avowedly traditionalists have welcomed it, others said the government should first define decency or indecency and ensure the latter category of dresses are not sold too.

The State government had issued a similar dress code for school teachers in May.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT