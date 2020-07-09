Assam govt. does U-turn on land ordinance for MSMEs

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam has in a U-turn scrapped a proposal to do away with any kind of permission or clearance for business enterprises to set up medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) in the State.

The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had on June 29 approved the Assam MSME (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Ordinance, 2020, in a bid to promote industrialisation. The proposals included scrapping the requirement for permission to establish industries with investments up to ₹50 crore.

Organisations such as the All Assam Students’ Union and All Assam Tribal Sangha panned the draft ordinance as “anti-indigenous people” and said the government was trying to “sell off” the State’s land resources by inviting “outsiders” to set up shop without seeking clearances.

“The provisions in the draft ordinance related to the use of land created some apprehensions in the minds of a section of the people. The Chief Minister convened a meeting on July 7 to address the issues and concerns,” Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, also the government spokesperson, said on Thursday.

“After detailed discussion, it was unanimously decided that stringent measures and provisions should be made so that the right of the indigenous people over their land are protected and kept unaffected,” he added.

‘All permissions needed’

“The business enterprise will now have to take all the permission, clearance and approval related to land before starting any industry. In addition to that, all land-related laws and provisions will have to be followed,” Mr Patowary said.

The government also clarified that the draft ordinance prohibits enterprise on restricted land such as tribal belts and blocks, public grazing reserve, village grazing reserve, wetland, historical and archaeological sites, and those allotted to religious institutions.