Assam Governor flags cattle smuggling on the border

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has said he would inspect the entire stretch of the India-Bangladesh border to “find out the exact points” of cattle smuggling.

Five States share the 4,096-km-long border between the two countries. Assam’s share is 263 km, 119.1 km of which is riverine.

On a three-day visit to Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts that began Wednesday, Mr. Mukhi said cattle smuggling cases across the border have come down in the last couple of years, but it “still is a cause for concern”.

He attributed the arrest in cattle smuggling to strategic deployment of forces, use of sophisticated gadgets and presence of more Border Security Force personnel than before.

But he said he was not satisfied with the Customs Department vis-a-vis the entire procedure of seizing cattle. “I will take up the issue with the authorities concerned so that the seizure process becomes transparent,” he said.

Painful methods

BSF officials guarding the Dhubri and Mankachar sections of Assam along the border say cattle smugglers keep devising new methods of sending cattle to Bangladesh for feeding the beef and leather industry there. The cattle smugglers usually operate after dark.

The illegal cross-border cattle trade is said to be worth ₹5,000 crore annually, according to a 2017 report by a Central intelligence agency. Such is the demand that a cow — usually one past productivity — that costs ₹5,000 in India fetches up to ₹50,000 from buyers in Bangladesh.

When a thin barbed wire fence ran 150 m from the zero line (actual boundary) along the border about two decades ago, a common practice was to torture or irritate the cattle to make them break through the fencing.

The methods included driving nails on the rumps of the cows, or inserting chilli or petrol in their genitals to make them run in pain. These would be applied on the cows making up the last row in a herd of 40-50 to induce a stampede.

“The first few cows would be maimed or killed while breaking through the fence, but the casualty would be factored in by Bangladeshi buyers who pay for the consignment in advance through hawala transactions,” Dhubri-based activist B.K. Sharma said.

These transactions, officials say, are controlled by non-Muslim traders based in towns on the Assam side of the border.

Newer tricks

The barrier began to be upgraded with double-fencing in the early 2000s. This made cattle smugglers adopt other strategies such as engaging snorkellers, usually children, who use the hollow of papaya stems to breathe underwater and steer the cattle across through rivers and channels flowing into Bangladesh.

Another technique, from the Bangladesh side, has been the bamboo crane. This entails tying a bamboo horizontally on a sturdy bamboo pole in a manner that it swivels. Bangladeshi agents lower one end of the bamboo across the fence for their Indian associates to hang a cow, which is then swung up and across the fence to the other side.