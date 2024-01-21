Assam Government threatening people not to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, alleges Rahul Gandhi

January 21, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - Biswanath Chariali (Assam)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 21 alleged that Assam's BJP-led government has been threatening people against joining the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and also refusing permissions for programmes along the route.

But people are not afraid of the BJP, Mr. Gandhi claimed addressing a while public gathering at Biswanath Chariali, the headquarters of Biswanath district.

He also asserted that the party will win by huge margins against the BJP in the coming elections.

At the gathering, Mr. Gandhi said, "We don't make long speeches as part of the yatra. We travel every day for 7-8 hours, listen to your issues and our aim is to raise these issues."

He alleged that people are being threatened against joining the yatra and permissions are being denied to hold programmes along its routes while flags and banners of the Congress are being damaged in the State.

"They [government] think they can suppress the people. But they are not realising that this is not Rahul Gandhi's yatra. It is a yatra for the voice of the people," he said.

The yatra re-entered Assam through Biswanath from Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday morning.

"Neither Rahul Gandhi nor the people of Assam are afraid of you. You can do whatever you want... When elections will come, Congress will defeat the BJP with massive margins," he said.

Mr. Gandhi also continued to target Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, terming him the "most corrupt CM in the country".

