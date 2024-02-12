GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam government tables ₹2.9 lakh crore Budget; proposes no new tax

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said the government will support the education of 10 lakh girls up to post graduation level in order to eliminate child marriage from society.

February 12, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog with State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Guwahati. File

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog with State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Guwahati. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Assam government on February 12 presented a ₹2.9 lakh crore Budget for the 2024-2025 financial year with a deficit of ₹774.47 crore and proposed no new tax.

Presenting the annual financial statement for the next fiscal, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog also said the government will support the education of 10 lakh girls up to post graduation level in order to eliminate child marriage from society.

"The Budget Estimates of 2024-25 show a receipt of ₹1,43,605.56 crore under the Consolidated Fund of the State. After adding the receipt of ₹1,44,550.08 crore under Public Account and ₹2,000 crore under Contingency Fund, the aggregate Receipts amount to ₹2,90,155.65 crore," she added.

“As against this, the total expenditure from the Consolidated Fund in 2024-25 is estimated at ₹1,43,890.62 crore,” Ms. Neog said.

She further said that taking into account, the expenditure of ₹1,42,670.09 crore under the Public Account and ₹2,000 crore under the Contingency Fund, the aggregate expenditure for the year is estimated at ₹2,88,560.71 crore.

Talking about the size of the State economy, Ms. Neog said the GSDP is estimated to touch ₹6.43 lakh crore during the next financial year as against ₹5.7 lakh crore in 2023-24.

