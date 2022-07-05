Assam floods: President calls CM Himanta, enquires about flood situation

PTI July 05, 2022 17:10 IST

PTI July 05, 2022 17:10 IST

The Chief Minister said that he was honoured to receive a call from the President who enquired about Assam’s flood scenario and the ongoing relief and rescue operations

President Ram Nath Kovind. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Chief Minister said that he was honoured to receive a call from the President who enquired about Assam’s flood scenario and the ongoing relief and rescue operations

President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and enquired about the prevailing flood situation in the State. Also read:Explained | Assam’s annual tryst with devastating floods The Chief Minister said that he was honoured to receive a call from the President who enquired about Assam’s flood scenario and the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Also read:Assam floods | A first-person account: The day a town drowned “Extremely grateful for his concern. It will boost our morale in overcoming this situation’‘, Mr. Sarma tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also called Mr. Sarma to enquire about the prevailing flood situation in the State. Assam faced devastating floods this year which claimed 180 lives and affected 90 lakh people so far.



Our code of editorial values