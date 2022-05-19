Assam floods | Forest department has built 40 highlands in Kaziranga, other national parks

Experts say that highlands kill microorganisms, add to siltation problem and block natural flow of floodwaters

GUWAHATI

The Assam Forest department has since 2016 built 40 highlands in Kaziranga and other national parks and wildlife sanctuaries for animals to take refuge during floods.

Apart from the 1,300 sq. km Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the flood-prone wildlife habitats include Manas National Park, Orang National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

“We are in a complete state of preparedness to rescue animals from the onslaught of the ongoing floods in the wildlife preserves. About 40 highlands have been constructed in the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries as animal shelters during high floods,” Parimal Sukhabaidya, Assam’s Minister for Environment and Forest said on Wednesday.

The new highlands have been designed scientifically with provision for adequate grass, and plants yielding fruits such as elephant apple and Indian gooseberry, he said. “These highlands have enabled us reduce the animal casualty during the annual floods,” he added.

Rescue plans

Mr. Suklabaidya also said more than 25 boats have been kept ready for the rescue of animals in Kaziranga in anticipation of the floods that have wreaked havoc in other parts of Assam.

“Kaziranga has a total of 144 manmade highlands, including 33 big ones. Most of them were built before 2014. In addition, we have built an 8.5 km long road cum highland for providing shelter to the animals during floods and for patrolling,” Jatin Sarma, Kaziranga’s director said.

Wildlife and botanical experts, however, said the expansive highlands were ill-advised and could harm the fragile ecosystem of Kaziranga. “There has been no study of the microorganisms killed during the construction of these highlands, which can block the natural flow of floodwaters and lead to siltation,” a field expert said.

Mr. Sarma, who took over as the director a few months ago, has suggested small, irregular hillocks in keeping with the contours of the landscape in order not to block the flow of excess water.

Contrary to popular belief, Kaziranga needs the annual floods for flushing out weeds and unwanted foliage from the park. The drainage helps the grasslands regenerate for animals to survive on after they return from the adjoining hills when the water level subsides.