Assam floods | Dalai Lama expresses grief over loss of lives, writes to CM showing solidarity

The Dalai Lama has expressed his sadness at the loss of lives and devastation of properties due to flooding in parts of Assam.
The Buddhist spiritual leader has written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal appreciating the relief and rescue efforts of the government and expressing solidarity with the suffering masses.
Assam floods affect around 15 lakh people in 23 districts
“The monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India bring destruction and great suffering to people year after year. Unfortunately, this year the situation has been made even more troublesome by the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. I am writing to you today to express my sadness at the loss of life and devastation of property, as well as the tremendous hardship caused to so many, due to flooding in many parts of your State,” the Dalai Lama said in his letter.
Assam floods: Number of displaced people almost doubles to 9.26 lakh in less than 24 hours
“I appreciate that the State government is doing everything it can to rescue those affected and that relief efforts are under way. As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Assam, I am making a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards relief and rescue efforts,” he said.
Around 40 lakh people in 27 of Assam’s 33 districts are affected by the deluge. The total number of people killed in flood-related incidents in the State this year has gone up to 97. While 71 people died due to the deluge, 26 were killed in landslides till July 16, according to officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath