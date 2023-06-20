ADVERTISEMENT

Assam floods | 31,000 people affected in 10 districts

June 20, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - Guwahati

444 villages are under water and 4,741.23 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam

PTI

Several houses damaged as the flood water makes its way, in Lakhimpur district, Assam on June 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The flood situation in Assam was serious on June 20 with nearly 31,000 people still reeling under the deluge across 10 districts of the State, an official said.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' and predicted 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next five days.

In a 'Special Weather Bulletin', IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati issued a 'Red Alert' for 24 hours from Monday, followed by 'Orange Alerts' for the subsequent two days and 'Yellow Alert' for Thursday.

'Red Alert' signifies taking immediate action, while 'Orange Alert' implies to be prepared for action and 'Yellow Alert' stands for watch and be updated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 30,700 people are hit due to floods in Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

Lakhimpur district is the worst hit with over 22,000 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh with more than 3,800 people and Kokrajhar with almost 1,800 persons, it added.

The administration has been running 25 relief distribution centres in seven districts, but no relief camp is operating as of now.

At present, 444 villages are under water and 4,741.23 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Biswanath, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri, the ASDMA said.

Places in Dima Hasao, Kamrup Metropolitan and Karimganj have reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Sonitpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Karimganj and Udalguri.

Urban flooding inundated many places across Cachar, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts.

Brahmaputra's tributary Kopili at Kampur is flowing above the danger mark, the report said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam / flood / weather

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US