Other States

Assam flood victims to get cash for utensils, clothes for first time

DCs asked to ensure speedy transfer of cash, said Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

DCs asked to ensure speedy transfer of cash, said Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.  

more-in

Payments would be made through direct benefit transfer

Victims of flood in Assam are set to get cash for a couple of items they were entitled to but never received for five years.

The Assam Disaster Management Manual, 2015, prescribes utensils and clothes for the flood-affected people.

Those staying in designated relief camps as well as those marooned and living in camp-like situation will now be given ₹5,000 each for purchasing these items. The payment would be made through direct benefit transfer.

“The Deputy Commissioners of the districts have been asked to ensure the immediate transfer of ₹3,800 for purchase of utensils and ₹1,800 for purchase of clothes to the bank account of the head of the flood-affected families,” Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“This has been in the manual, but will be implemented more or less for the first time,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioners have also been asked to ensure distribution of cattle feed and free textbooks to school children in the flood-affected areas besides settling claims for rehabilitation grants for partially or fully damaged houses within one month.

Relief and rehabilitation workers have been providing rice, pulses, salt, mustard oil, baby food, bleaching powder, phenyl, tarpaulin and generic medicines. Organisations such as All Assam Students’ Union said the State government has not been providing enough for the victims of the flood that has so far claimed the lives of 57 humans, 523 domestic animals and fowls and 199 wild animals including 17 one-horned rhinos in Kaziranga National Park.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2019 11:04:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/assam-flood-victims-to-get-cash-for-utensils-clothes-for-first-time/article28661152.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY