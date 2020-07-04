Assam flood toll rises to 61 even as situation improves

A person each drowned in Morigaon and Tinsukia districts of Assam, taking the death toll in the flood-hit State to 61. However, the overall flood situation in the State improved on July 4.
Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said 1,412 villages and localities across 18 of the State’s 33 districts are currently affected by the deluge. However, the number of people affected declined overnight from over 16 lakh to 10.75 lakh.
At least 24 people have died in landslides triggered by the monsoon rains since May 22.
Standing crop in 53,348 hectares of farmlands remains under floodwater.
Three major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above danger level in some areas. Altogether, 6,531 have taken shelter in 171 relief camps.
Officials of Kaziranga National Park said the water level receded significantly during the last 24 hours, with 32 of the 223 anti-poaching camps still inundated.
Two more animals died on July 4, one of them being an Asiatic water buffalo. So far, 35 animals have died due to the flood.
