Assam flood situation worsens again, 2 more die

GUWAHATI

11 July 2020 20:23 IST

Drowning, rain-induced landslips have claimed 66 lives since May 22

Two people drowned in Assam on Saturday as the flood situation deteriorated after improving over a week, affecting more than 6 lakh people.

The number of affected people was 1.82 lakh two days ago.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a person each died in western Assam’s Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts taking the toll due to drowning to 42 since May 22. Landslips during this period killed another 24 people.

An incident of landslip was reported each in Guwahati and Dima Hasao district. Officials said no one was injured and five families were shifted to safety.

1,109 villages inundated

“Heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours has led to the inundation of 1,109 villages and localities across 20 of the State’s 33 districts. The Brahmaputra and nine of its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

Till Saturday evening, 8,474 flood-affected people moved into 72 relief camps, up from some 1,000 two days ago.

Floodwaters have started to enter the Kaziranga National Park with 46 of the 223 anti-poaching camps being inundated overnight. Park officials said 41 animals have died during the onslaught of monsoon so far.

Nine of the animals — all hog deer — were run over by vehicles while trying to cross a highway along the southern edge of the park. Animals escape the flooded park to the relative safety of the hills of Karbi Anglong district beyond this highway.