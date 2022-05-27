Assam flood situation improving but toll goes up to 30

Two, including child, drown in receding water

A pause in rainfall over the past 40 hours has helped improve the flood situation in Assam but the receding water took two lives on May 26, according to an official statement.

The drowning of two people, including a child, has taken the flood death toll to 30. Five of them died due to landslips.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 12 districts in the State have reported floods while a landslide was reported from Dima Hasao district in the last 24 hours.

Of the 5.61 lakh people affected by flood, 66,836 are taking shelter in 295 relief camps. A total of 956 villages were flooded, an update from the ASDMA said.

“So far, 26,599 people have been safely evacuated by rescue workers. Indian Air Force personnel had to airlift 425 of them from Dima Hasao, one of the worst-affected districts,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

A bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission on May 27 said the Kopili was flowing above the danger mark in the Dharamtul area of central Assam’s Nagaon district.