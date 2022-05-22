Assam flood situation improves

A man takes out his belongings to a safe place as his house is submerged in Neli, Morigaon district of Assam on Sunday, 22 May 2022. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

May 22, 2022 21:53 IST

Six people, including two children, drowned on Sunday; total death toll up to 24

: The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday but left six people, including two children, dead, taking the death toll to 24. While 19 people drowned since the “first wave” of floods struck mid-May, five were killed in landslides. According to an update provided by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the number of flood-affected districts reduced from a high of 29 districts to 22 districts during the last 24 hours. The number of affected people, however, remained more or less constant at 7.2 lakh with 91,518 of the most vulnerable taking shelter in 269 relief camps. Advertisement Advertisement The situation in other parts of the rain-lashed northeast was also reported to be stable on Sunday. Landslides killed eight people in Arunachal Pradesh while flash floods claimed the lives of three people in Meghalaya in the past week.