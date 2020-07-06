Assam flood situation improves

Guwahati

06 July 2020 23:17 IST

The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Monday even though one more person lost his life in the deluge, which has affected nearly four lakh people across 15 districts, officials said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person was killed in the flood at Raha in Nagaon district.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flooding and landslide has gone up to 62 across the State, of whom 38 persons were killed by flood and 24 died due to landslides.

Advertising

Advertising

The ASDMA said more than 3.86 lakh people are affected due to floods in fifteen districts of the State.