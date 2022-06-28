Assam flood situation improves, most rivers show receding trend

Aerial view of the flood-affected area as seen by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his survey, in Silchar. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 28, 2022 15:14 IST

Death toll reaches 134

The overall flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement on Tuesday with most of the rivers showing a receding trend even though 21 lakh people remained affected by the deluge and most localities of Silchar town in Cachar district still under water for more than a week, officials said.

The death toll due to this year's floods has increased to 134 with five more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, while one person was missing, as per a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Most of the rivers were showing a receding trend, except for Kopili and Barak, which were flowing above the danger level in Nagaon and Barak Valley respectively.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited an embankment breach spot at Kuwara in Bajali district to take stock of the flood situation.

"Visited Kuwara at Patacharkuchi, Bajali to understand the current flood situation and damage caused by overflowing of Kaldia river along with my Cabinet colleague Shri @RanjeetkrDass," Mr. Sarma tweeted.

He also interacted with the affected people and assured all possible assistance to them.

Silchar remained under water for more than a week, with efforts underway to airdrop essential items to people who are yet to be reached.

Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said the ASDMA has initiated drone survey in Silchar for damage assessment of areas such as Dudh Patil, Chamra Gudam, Silchar Railway Station and other places.

She said the district administration along with Silchar Municipal Board and others are working to clean up the city’s garbage, but people are dumping filth on the streets after cleaning their houses and shops.

Ms. Jalli requested people to refrain from throwing garbage on streets that have been cleaned to avoid spread of diseases. Medical personnel have been deployed in 28 wards of the town.

Water packets and water purifying tablets have been distributed among the affected people and temporary toilets set up in two relief camps.

Meanwhile, work is underway to repair damaged portions of the dyke at Bethukandi that led to the flooding in the town.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua held a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners of three flood-affected districts in Barak Valley and Dima Hasao and other stakeholders to take stock of restoration of communication.

He said assessment of all rehabilitation grants in Cachar district must be completed before July 10.

A total of 2,254 villages in 61 revenue circles remain affected by floods, while 1,91,194 people have taken shelter in 538 relief camps.

Floodwaters have damaged 79 roads and five bridges while six embankments have been breached.

A total of 349 houses have been fully damaged while 573 have been partially damaged due to the floods. Farmlands over 74,656 hectares are under water, while 2,774 animals have been washed away.

Large scale erosion was reported in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Hailakandi, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Udalguri districts.

A landslide has been reported in a tea garden in Hailakandi district, while urban flooding continued in Cachar and Morigaon districts.