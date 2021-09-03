Assam flood situation improves but two more die

The flood situation in Assam improved on Thursday but the swollen rivers claimed two more lives — one each in Kamrup and Morigaon districts. A total of seven people have died since the floods struck the State a week ago. The death of two persons has been attributed to “non-flood” drowning. A statement issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said the number of flood-affected people came down by 1.55 lakh in the past 24 hours.

Nalbari continued to be the worst affected district with 1.11 lakh people displaced temporarily. The district authorities have set up 105 relief camps where 4,169 people have taken shelter.