Assam flood situation continues to improve

Guwahati

06 August 2020 00:13 IST

1.43 lakh affected in 15 districts

Flood waters continued to recede in Assam, even as over 1.43 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge across 15 districts, an official bulletin said on Wednesday.

Goalpara district remained the worst-hit with more than 86,500 lakh people affected, followed by Morigaon and Bongaigaon, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its daily flood report.

Till Tuesday, over 1.95 lakh people were hit by the calamity in the 15 districts, which also include Dhemaji, Biswanath, Baksa, Nalbari, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Kamrup, Nagaon, Jorhat and Sivasagar, it said.

At present, 270 villages are under water and 21,476.19 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood and landslides stood at 136.

Authorities are running 51 relief camps and distribution centres in six districts, where 3,105 people have taken shelter, the report said.

The mighty Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri town and Nimatighat in Jorhat district, it said, adding, erosion has been witnessed at different places of Udalguri and Sonitpur districts.