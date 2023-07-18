Assam flood situation continues to be grim

July 18, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Dictated by the volume of rainfall received, Assam’s flood situation has been changing every 24 hours.

Several bouts of floods since mid-June have killed eight people and scores of domestic animals but the number of affected people – from a high of more than four lakh a fortnight ago – has hovered around the one lakh mark.

According to a statement issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday, a total of 88,911 people have been affected across 16 districts by the floods over the last 24 hours. A total of 2,333 of them, a majority in western Assam’s Chirang district, are distributed in 22 relief camps.

The number of affected people on Monday was 1,11,258 across 17 districts.

On July 16, the number of affected people was more than 90,000. The figure on July 15 was more than 1.2 lakh.

“Apart from the rain, heavy downpour in the surrounding hill States and Bhutan contribute to the inundation and misery in Assam,” an ASDMA spokesperson said, claiming the affected people were being provided with adequate relief material.

The spokesperson said Assam was not out of danger yet with four rivers, including the Brahmaputra, flowing above the danger mark at strategic stretches.

Officials said the inundation has been under control in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

“None of the anti-poaching camps have been evacuated. While an adult male hog deer died after being run over by a vehicle on Monday, the carcasses of three more were detected on Tuesday,” the park’s director, Jatindra Sarma said.

One hog deer was found at a paddy field in Lepetapara village adjoining the national park while the other two were found at a small tea garden in the Gadharia Pathar area.