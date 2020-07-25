Assam flood death toll rises to 97

25 July 2020 22:53 IST

Another 26 people died in landslides during the period.

The death toll in Assam’s floods since May 22 increased to 97 with a person drowning in Morigaon district on Saturday. Another 26 people died in landslides during the period.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said the number of flood-affected people reduced by a few thousand overnight to 26.38 lakh. About 2,300 people returned home from the relief camps where 47,772 people remain, an official said.

Advertising

Advertising