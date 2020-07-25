Other States

Assam flood death toll rises to 97

Another 26 people died in landslides during the period.

The death toll in Assam’s floods since May 22 increased to 97 with a person drowning in Morigaon district on Saturday. Another 26 people died in landslides during the period.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said the number of flood-affected people reduced by a few thousand overnight to 26.38 lakh. About 2,300 people returned home from the relief camps where 47,772 people remain, an official said.

