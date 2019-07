The toll in Assam floods touched 81 on Saturday with the death of one more person in Barpeta district, as water re-entered Sonitpur district bordering Arunachal Pradesh, an official report said.

The situation in the other 17 flood-affected districts remained unchanged, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

A total of 1,716 villages in 56 revenue circles of the State are inundated.