Assam Finance Minister terms Congress a ‘fake news factory’

Guwahati

07 March 2021 04:37 IST

Assam’s Finance Minister and the BJP’s chief poll strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma has labelled the Congress a “fake news factory” for allegedly passing off a mock drill video from Jharkhand as shooting by the Assam police on protesters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Assam Congress had shared this video on its Twitter handle, asking voters to watch the video before deciding on their vote. The Congress also reminded people of its government having deported more Bangladeshis than the BJP besides slamming the saffron party for a series of recruitment scams.

The Finance Minister had earlier attacked the Congress for allegedly using the photos of tea estates in Taiwan and claiming them to be those of Assam. The Congress had then accused him of peddling “fake news”.

