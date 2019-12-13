Other States

Assam film body chief quits BJP over Citizenship Bill

Jatin Bora in Assamese film ‘Ratnakar: A New Myth of Love’

Jatin Bora announced at a meeting that he resigned as the chief of the film body

Assamese filmstar Jatin Bora, who is also the chairman of the State’s film finance development corporation, resigned from the BJP on Thursday in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Mr. Bora announced his decision at a meeting sponsored by All Assam Students’ Union at Latasil field to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the presence of thousands of protestors which included artistes like Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg.

Mr. Bora said that he has also resigned as chief of the film body. “I don’t accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. My identity of Jatin Bora is because of the people of Assam and I am with them on this issue,” he said.

Garg had publicly stated that Mr. Bora should resign from the BJP to protest against the Bill, which was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Mr. Bora, who recently acted in the film Ratnakar, had joined the BJP in 2014.

A few days ago, another popular actor from the State, Ravi Sharma had also quit the party, protesting against the Bill. Several members of the Assamese film fraternity have voiced their opposition to the Bill and have come out in protest against it.

On Tuesday, National Award-winning filmmaker Jahnu Barua said he has withdrawn his film Bhoga Khirikee (Broken Window), which was produced by Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, from the upcoming Assam film awards in protest against the Bill.

