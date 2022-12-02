  1. EPaper
Assam festival celebrates Barak-Bangladesh ties

The Sylheti variant of Bengali and culture connects the two regions

December 02, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region at the inauguration of Silchar-Sylhet Festival. Photo: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp

The first festival celebrating the linguistic and cultural ties between the Barak Valley region of Assam and the Sylhet segment of Bangladesh began on Friday evening.

Southern Assam’s Silchar town is hosting the two-day Silchar-Sylhet Festival that coincides with the 75th year of India’s independence and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

Organised by the India Foundation, the festival underlines the commonalities between India and Bangladesh, specifically the Sylheti variant of the Bengali language and the Sylheti culture.

“With the aim of revisiting the common values and shared heritage of the twin cities and their people separated by international borders, the festival will showcase tribal culture, cuisine, arts, crafts and local produce, entertainment and bring together eminent people from both sides to discuss and deliberate on issues of mutual growth and opportunity,” the organisers said in a statement.

In addition, the festival will provide a platform to explore multi-disciplinary trade opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, tourism, education and digital infrastructure.

The event has been supported by the Union Ministry of Culture and the Assam government in association with the Bangladesh India Friendship Society and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A 75-member Bangladesh delegation led by the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister A.K. Abdul Momen is attending the festival.

