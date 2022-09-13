Assam extremist groups using social media platforms to recruit: CM

More than 1,500 youths have joined at least five outfits since 2016, data tabled in the Assembly said

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI
September 13, 2022 17:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

Lured via social media platforms, youths in Assam continue to join extremist groups despite a slew of peace pacts with such outfits since 2014.

A fortnight ago, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had listed the Bodo Accord of January 2020, Karbi agreement of April 2021, and suspension of operations with the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) as factors for a significant dip in extremism and violence in the State.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who holds the Home portfolio in the State, told the 126-member Assam Assembly that 1,561 young men and women had joined at least five extremist groups since 2016. These groups are the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), the People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), the ULFA, and the United People’s Revolutionary Front.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Said to have been disbanded, the NDFB and its factions were signatories to the Bodo Accord. So was the PDCK after the Karbi pact.

Replying to a question from Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, Mr. Sarma said the extremist groups, specifically the ULFA (Independent) headed by the fugitive Paresh Baruah, have been brainwashing youths with propaganda via Facebook, Messenger and Twitter.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Social media sites monitored by the Assam Police under the Cyberdrome Project helped identify 990 “objectionable posts” by such brainwashed youths during the 2021-22 fiscal, the Chief Minister said.

“A hundred cases were registered across the State on such posts and 85 people were arrested while 581 others were counselled in the presence of their parents. Moreover, 400 posts were removed from the social media platforms,” he said.

Since 2016, the State Police arrested 84 others for involvement in ‘jihadi’ activities and 10 of them were engaged as teachers of various madrassas, Mr. Sarma said.

Forty of these 84 people were members of Ansarullah Bangla Team, 35 of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, and nine of Hizbul Mujahideen, he added.

In reply to another question by suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, the Chief Minister said 19 extremists died in 12 encounters with the police from January 2021 to September 4, 2022.

Replying to an unrelated question, the Chief Minister said there was no separate or exclusive budget for running the six transit camps — detention centres for declared foreigners — in Assam. “Their expenditure is incurred from the jail budget,” he said.

Each transit camp is within a Central Jail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Assam
India

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app