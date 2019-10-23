Assam expands Atal Amrit benefits to Japanese Encephalitis, trauma, ICU care

The BJP-led Assam government has expanded the scope of the Atal Amrit Abhiyan, a health assurance scheme launched in December 2016, to cover six diseases and critical care such as Japanese Encephalitis (JE), non-cancer bone marrow transplantation and admission in intensive care unit (ICU).

Prior to and after being made cashless in April 2018, the scheme for below poverty line (BPL) and above poverty line (APL) people entailing benefit of up to ₹2 lakh covered 438 diseases under six broader categories — cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, neurological condition, burns, cancer, kidney, and neonatal diseases.

Six more “diseases and scenarios” have been added to the Extended Atal Amrit Abhiyan that Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday. These are ICU packages, trauma, critical care paediatrics and paediatric surgery, bone marrow transplantation, JE and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

A major killer

JE is a major killer in Assam, particularly during the monsoon season. Till September this year, 154 people died due to this disease caused by mosquito bite.

Mr. Sarma said 1.61 crore people have in the past 18 months enrolled under the Atal Amrit scheme so far but 57,257 received cashless treatment. “The number is less because most BPL patients were shifted to the Ayushman Bharat scheme launched in between, leaving the APL people comprising lower-middle and middle classes with a household income of up to ₹5 lakh in Atal Amrit,” he said.

Cancer patients accounted for 27,424 out of the total cashless beneficiaries followed by kidney patients at 20,263 and heart patients 6,470. The cashless treatment involved a total of ₹136.99 crore.

“The 41 hospitals empanelled in Assam under Atal Amrit have been chock-a-block since the scheme was launched. But during visits to the hospitals, we came to know from patients there were many diseases beyond the six listed earlier besides accident cases that most APL people could not afford. The Cabinet took a decision to provide them relief,” Mr. Sarma said, adding that the Extended Atal Amrit scheme would be effective from November 1 after the government issued a notification.

The Health Minister said the government included JE cases given its prevalence and fiscal issues faced by the kin of patients in ICU for health issues not related to cancer, cardiology, burn, neurology or kidney.

“The extended scheme will be implemented immediately at government hospitals and in at least 30 days at private hospitals with whom agreements will be made for cashless treatment,” Mr. Sarma said.