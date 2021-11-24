Assam employees to get 4 days’ leave to meet parents, in-laws

GUWAHATI

24 November 2021 19:21 IST

The Assam Government has decided to grant its employees four days’ leave on New Year to meet their parents or in-laws.

Employees whose parents or in-laws are not alive will not be entitled for this “special headquarters leave” from January 6-9, 2022, the State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma decided on Wednesday.

The Cabinet meeting was held for the first time in western Assam’s Bongaigaon.

Ministers, IAS and IPS officers posted in the State can also avail this leave but field workers, including police officers up to the rank of Superintendent of Police cannot.

The Cabinet also decided to grant Cabinet status to MLA and former Minister Pradip Hazarika, who heads a committee formed for “liberating” land belonging to satras (Vaishnav monasteries) from encroachment. The other two members of the panel, MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarmah, have been given the status of Minister of State for the tenure of one year of the committee.