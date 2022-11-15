Assam elephant being abused again in T.N. temple: PETA

November 15, 2022 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - GUWAHATI:

An elephant taken from Assam is being abused again in a Tamil Nadu temple despite a public relations stunt claiming otherwise, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)-India said on Tuesday.

The female elephant named Joymala, also known as Jeymalyatha, is in the custody of the Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil temple. She was reportedly leased out with permission from the Assam Forest Department for six months but was never returned after her permit to stay in Tamil Nadu expired, animal rights activists said.

Video evidence gathered in October-end and just two days ago show Joymala being shackled on a hard concrete floor, in complete isolation from others of her kind, and being controlled with weapons, PETA-India members told journalists in Guwahati.

The findings refute the claims made by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department that Joymala is “absolutely doing good”, PETA-India’s campaigns manager Radhika Suryavanshi said.

The department had tweeted a public relations video in September showing Joymala walking unchained and with access to a pool, apparently happy. This followed PETA-India’s exposé showing deep wound marks on the elephant’s legs “indicative of long-term chaining and beating with sticks”.

In two separate videos made in 2021 and 2022, PETA-India showed different mahouts beating Joymala so badly that she can be heard screaming in pain. The videos were taken at a rejuvenation camp for elephants in Tamil Nadu’s Krishna Kovil temple.

“PETA India’s investigation shows Joymala is living a miserable life of pain and fear, denied the opportunity to move around freely or to socialise with other elephants. It is high time for Joymala to be seized and sent to a rehabilitation centre where she can feel safe, recover from trauma, and be in the company of other elephants,” Ms Suryavanshi said.

Elephants kept chained in one place and forced to live on hard-packed dirt or concrete often have thin, uneven, and bruised foot pads and cracked nails, leading to infection and osteomyelitis, veterinarians associated with animal rights said.

PETA-India members said no action appears to have been taken against the abusers of Joymala despite complaints registered by Srivilliputhur Forest Range against the mahouts for wildlife offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. The mahouts also violated the provisions of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960, activists said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Environment and Forest Department has sought the Gauhati High Court’s intervention to bring back Joymala from Tamil Nadu.

Data indicate that many people have lost their lives to abused elephants that retaliate. According to the Heritage Animal Task Force, captive elephants killed 526 people in Kerala alone in the past 15 years.

Such examples in Tamil Nadu include the Assam-origin Deivanai, who killed her mahout at the Subramaniya Swami temple in Madurai, Masini, who is kept at the Samayapuram Mariamman temple in Trichy, and Madhumathi, who was used in a temple festival in Madurai.