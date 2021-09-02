Assam eases COVID curbs, allows rehearsal for mobile theatres

Permission to stage plays may be granted later, said Health Minister Keshab Mahanta

The Assam government on Wednesday announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and reopening of educational institutions for 18-plus students on the condition that they are vaccinated.

Among the announcements made by Health Minister Keshab Mahanta was the permission granted to the ‘bhramyoman’ (travelling theatre) groups to start rehearsal for their plays.

“The mobile theatre groups can start rehearsing for the season ahead. We will assess the situation soon to grant permission for them to stage plays,” he said.

Members of the All-Assam Mobile Theatre Producers’ Association are not too enthused by the decision as restrictions on public gathering remain.

Behind schedule

“The mobile theatre season is from October to mid-April. We are already behind schedule as rehearsals should ideally have started by mid-July for the theatre groups to sustain,” association member and producer of Kohinoor Theatre, Tapan Lahkar told The Hindu.

“Rehearsals and repairs after 18 months of pandemic-induced break will entail an investment of ₹30 lakh. We are uncertain about getting our investment back as our theatres survive on social gathering, not social distancing that the standard operating procedures demand,” he said.

A couple of groups have decided to take a chance, betting on the government allowing fully vaccinated people to fill the shows. Most groups such as Kohinoor, Hengul, Brindaban, Bhagyadevi, Surjya and Bordoisila have decided to remain shut for another year.

“When we have survived through one locked down season, might as well struggle through another for the infection scare to be behind us,” a theatre owner said.

Assam has 22 mobile theatre groups recognised by the association. There are about 10 non-member groups.

These groups have been crucial for the rural economy, each employing 120-150 actors, writers, musicians, technicians and other category of workers mostly from the villages. Prior to the pandemic in 2020, the average annual turnover of these groups was ₹25 crore.

The mobile theatres is estimated to have lost about 4,000 people who have ventured out of Assam for jobs or taken up other professions for survival.