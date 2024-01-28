Assam DGP-produced short film is best at Jaipur Film Festival

January 28, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

A film produced by Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, clinched the best documentary award among 71 documentaries from 19 countries at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2024.

Fehujali, delving into the plight of underprivileged youths in Assam targeted by extremist groups as potential recruits, has been directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, the DGP heading the State’s Special Task Force.

“Out of 2,971 films submitted from 82 countries, 326 films from 67 countries were nominated, and 71 films from 19 countries were selected for JIFF 24, which is a world record,” Dr. Mahanta said.

The documentary in the Assamese language narrates how extremist groups target youths facing various challenges to recruit them through cash and other coercive tactics. Once inducted, these youths quickly discern the futility of their so-called mission to liberate Assam from India. They realise they are pawns manipulated by certain foreign powers exploiting misplaced patriotism, leading them to return home disillusioned with the initially promised dreams, the film conveys.

The documentary employs cinematic treatment to portray authentic stories, serving as an eye-opener for disgruntled youth, urging them to stay on the right path in life.

The English subtitles of the 19 minutes 10 seconds film are by Jovial Kalita.