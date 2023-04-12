ADVERTISEMENT

Assam denies manipulation of Kaziranga rhino census data

April 12, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - GUWAHATI

An RTI and wildlife activist had alleged that the 2018 estimation figures could have been inflated

The Hindu Bureau

A one-horned rhino crosses a road during the Rhino census in Bagori range in Kaziranga National park on March 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

GUWAHATI

The Assam Government has denied allegations that the 2018 estimation of rhinos at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in March 2022 could have been doctored.

Citing documents received through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, eastern Assam-based environmental activist Rohit Choudhury wrote to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on January 27 alleging that the 2022 census of Kaziranga’s flagship animal was manipulated to arrive at the figure of 2,613 rhinos. This was 200 more than the 2,413 rhinos estimated in 2018.

The total count of rhinos in the UNESCO World Heritage Site was jacked up from 2,042 to 2,634 and adjusted to 2,613, he said.  

Following the allegations, the MoEFCC’s Wildlife Division and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) asked Assam’s Chief Wildlife Warden in February to submit a status report on the census “at the earliest” and “urgently”.

Also read: Rhino count not manipulated: Kaziranga Director

Replying to the letter seeking the status report, Assam’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force (PCCF & HoFF) M.K. Yadava said the allegations were false. In his reply on April 11, he also sought “suitable action” against Mr. Choudhury for bringing disrepute to KNPTR, the world’s largest habitat of the endangered one-horned rhinos.

Claiming the allegations caused “irreparable damage” to Kaziranga’s security and brought “uncountable disrepute” to the enumerators of the census and the Forest Department, Mr. Yadava said a method in practice since 1966 and the MoEFCC’s standard operating procedure on one-horned rhinoceros population estimation were followed for the 2022 census.

He also said that there was “counting of rhinos sighted” on March 26 and 27, 2022, and not “actual counting of rhinos” as alleged by Mr. Choudhury. Recounting was done in 33 compartments of the park on March 28.

But a statement issued on March 29, 2022 following the census, KNPTR’s Director Jatindra Sarma said actual counting of rhinos was done on March 26 and 27, and a sample survey was conducted in 26 randomly selected compartments of the park on March 28.

“Now, Yadava says ‘counting of rhinos sighted’ and ‘in total, 33 compartments were revisited, recounted’. Who is telling the truth? It should be decided among the KNPTR director and PCCF & HoFF (sic),” Mr Choudhury tweeted on Wednesday.

