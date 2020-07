GUWAHATI

31 July 2020 23:31 IST

The Assam government wants restrictions to continue despite ‘Unlock’ from Saturday as the COVID-19 death count in the State neared the 100 mark.

Till 7 p.m. on Friday, Assam recorded 98 deaths due to the virus, the highest in the Northeast. Tripura followed with 21, Meghalaya and Nagaland five each, Manipur four, Arunachal Pradesh three and Sikkim one.

Advertising

Advertising