Other States

Assam curbs may continue

The Assam government wants restrictions to continue despite ‘Unlock’ from Saturday as the COVID-19 death count in the State neared the 100 mark.

Till 7 p.m. on Friday, Assam recorded 98 deaths due to the virus, the highest in the Northeast. Tripura followed with 21, Meghalaya and Nagaland five each, Manipur four, Arunachal Pradesh three and Sikkim one.

