Assam cow protection Bill | Meghalaya will raise issue if State is affected: CM

GUWAHATI

10 July 2021 11:54 IST

Need to study proposed law before making any move, says Conrad Sangma.

Assam’s proposed Bill to stop the transportation of cattle or use the State for transit of the “sacred” bovine animal has posed a problem for its northeastern neighbours.

Many in the Christian-majority States of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland consume beef. While Mizoram and Nagaland have chosen not to react, the Meghalaya government said it would seek the Centre’s intervention if the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, affects its people and economy.

The Bill, approved by the Assam Cabinet on July 7, will be placed before the State Assembly in the upcoming session. It seeks to replace the existing Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950, that allows the slaughter of cattle above 14 years of age after approval from local veterinary officers.

“We will raise the issue not only with the Assam government but also the Centre if the law affects transit of cattle to Meghalaya from other States,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said.

He said the Meghalaya government had already discussed the Assam Bill with cattle-supplying States such as Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal.

“Transportation of cattle from these States to Meghalaya should not be a problem. All steps will be taken from our side to ensure that supply is not hampered because of the law to be passed by the Assam government,” Mr. Sangma said, adding that his government would first examine the Assam legislation before any move.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the proposed legislation would ban the movement of cattle to and from the State primarily to check cattle smuggling to Bangladesh.

Dr. Sarma had also said beef should not be consumed in areas where Hindus live and where the animal is worshipped.

Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have legislations for the protection of cows.