Assam COVID-19 deaths treble within a fortnight

GUWAHATI:

15 July 2020 23:20 IST

Less than half of the State’s positive cases recorded from Guwahati.

The number of people who died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Assam almost trebled in less than a fortnight while the recovery rate during this period has fluctuated from 65-68%, data reveal.

From 12 on July 1, the number of people with or without co-morbidities who succumbed to the novel coronavirus reached 46 on July 14. A majority of those who died were from Guwahati, which recorded more than 8,300 positive cases.

Assam recorded a total of 18,666 positive cases by 11.50 p.m. on July 14, of which about 45% have been from Guwahati. A majority of the cases in the city, under total lockdown for three weeks, have been attributed to community transmission.

On the brighter side, the recovery rate improved marginally from 64.1% on July 13 to 65.2%. This rate had dipped from a little more than 68% a week ago.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the situation in the city would be assessed before the lockdown period ends on July 19 for a decision on extending or relaxing the restrictions.

Plasma therapy

He said doctors at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital were monitoring the progress of two patients undergoing plasma therapy.

“The oxygen saturation levels in their bodies have improved slightly but they are still below the desired levels,” he said, adding that the State government would launch a campaign for plasma donation if the two respond to the treatment well.

Plasma can be donated by those who have recovered from the disease.

The Health Department has so far conducted 5,75,867 tests at 13 laboratories and ward screening centres.

Assam registered 859 positive cases on Tuesday, of which 627 were from Guwahati.