ADVERTISEMENT

Assam court acquits student-poet of sedition charges

March 16, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Barshashree Buragohain from Teok was released from Golaghat district jail on July 22, two months after her arrest for a Facebook post allegedly glorifying the ULFA(I) 

The Hindu Bureau

Poet Barshashree Buragohain was acquitted of sedition charges | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

 A court in eastern Assam’s Golaghat on March 16 acquitted poet Barshashree Buragohain of sedition charges. 

Ms Buragohain, an undergraduate student pursuing mathematics, was arrested on May 18, 2022, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly praising the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) and calling for rebellion against the nation. 

ALSO READ
Fear Of Missing Out strikes ULFA (Independent) youth

A resident of Teok in Jorhat district, she was arrested from her friend’s house in the adjoining Golaghat district for uploading an “objectionable poem inviting sedition” on Facebook. She was released on bail from the Golaghat district jail on July 22, 2022. 

“We have finally received justice,” her brother, Arindom Buragohain told journalists after the Golaghat district and sessions court’s verdict. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The lines of her Assamese poem that the local authorities objected to were: “One more step in the direction of the sun of liberty. I will commit treason once more.” 

The rising sun is the symbol of the ULFA(I). These lines were construed as “criminal conspiracy” and “intent to wage war against the Indian government” in the FIR against her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US