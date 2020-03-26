Other States

Assam cop suspended for hiding son’s travel history

The Assam police on Wednesday suspended a constable for hiding his son’s travel history and not letting him go for a health check, as had been mandated.

Debajit Deuri, the Superintendent of Police of central Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, said the constable’s son had arrived from Chennai on March 22 but he did not inform his superiors. The constable was posted at a battalion in district headquarters Diphu.

“He was suspended for breaking the rule of informing us about relatives who have returned from other places exposed to COVID-19 and keeping them in quarantine after proper check-up," Mr. Deuri said.

