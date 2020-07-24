Assam Congress seeks probe into COVID-19 ‘corruption’

GUWAHATI

24 July 2020

Leader of Opposition writes to Upa Lokayukta citing complaints from an NGO, documents received by RTI activist

The Assam Congress has asked the State Upa Lokayukta to investigate allegations of corruption associated with efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

Debabrata Saikia, the party’s Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, in his July 21 letter to Justice Chittaranjan Sharma, the Upa Lokayukta, has cited complaints by an NGO and documents received through Right to Information petitions on overpriced medical equipment procured by the State government.

“...serious allegations have surfaced regarding irregularities and preferential treatment given to certain suppliers in procurement of various items pertaining particularly to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits by the Health & Family Welfare department of Assam,” Mr Saikia said in his letter.

Cartel on procurement

He referred to a letter from Assam Public Works, the NGO whose 2009 petition in the Supreme Court led to the updating of the National Register of Citizens in the State, to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal a few days ago.

The NGO had complained about a business cartel monopolising the supply of PPE kits and masks, besides “irregularities in the tender” for supply of other items. It had also sought transparency in the spending of ₹630 crore provided by the Centre for battling the pandemic.

RTI petition

Mr Saikia also cited an RTI activist who provided documentary evidence about “overpriced testing kits” procured by the Health and Family Welfare department under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The activist had pointed out that the NHM had paid ₹1,145 for each kit that cost the Uttar Pradesh government just ₹490, he said.

“These are extremely serious allegations and deserve to be probed, especially because the issue involves reported profiteering at a time of general human misery,” the Congress leader said.

The Health department officials had earlier dismissed the allegations.