Assam Congress MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed dies

Jamal Uddin Ahmed, Congress leader and MLA from Badarpur constituency in Assam, died at a hospital here on January 27. He was 66.
A senior district official said the MLA was suffering from diabetes and was not keeping well for the last few days.
The legislator breathed his last at Karimganj Civil Hospital at 2.30 a.m., he said.
Mr. Ahmed is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.
Condoling his death, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Congress leader Jamal Uddin Ahmed. Praying for the departed soul, I offer my sincere condolences to his family and well- wishers.” Mr. Ahmed had won from the Badarpur seat in 2011 and 2016.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath