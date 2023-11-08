HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah arrested for derogatory remarks against priests, seers, says police

Assam Police said, “A case has been registered at Dispur police station under the relevant IPC Sections on a complaint.”

November 08, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Guwahati

ANI

Assam Police on November 8 said it arrested a Congress MLA for allegedly making derogatory remarks about priests, Namgharias (residents of Namghariya village in the Dhemaji district) and seers.

Speaking to ANI, a senior officer of Assam Police said, “The arrested Congress leader has been identified as Aftabuddin Mollah, a sitting MLA from Jaleswar Assembly constituency (Assam).” “A case has been registered at Dispur police station under the relevant IPC Sections on a complaint,” police informed.

The Congress MLA is alleged to have delivered an inflammatory speech targeting priests, Namgharias and seers at a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4. Further details are awaited.

Related Topics

state politics / politics (general) / politics / Assam / Dispur / Guwahati

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.