Assam Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah arrested for derogatory remarks against priests, seers, says police

November 08, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Guwahati

Assam Police on November 8 said it arrested a Congress MLA for allegedly making derogatory remarks about priests, Namgharias (residents of Namghariya village in the Dhemaji district) and seers.

Speaking to ANI, a senior officer of Assam Police said, “The arrested Congress leader has been identified as Aftabuddin Mollah, a sitting MLA from Jaleswar Assembly constituency (Assam).” “A case has been registered at Dispur police station under the relevant IPC Sections on a complaint,” police informed.

The Congress MLA is alleged to have delivered an inflammatory speech targeting priests, Namgharias and seers at a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4. Further details are awaited.