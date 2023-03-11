Assam Congress initiates grand alliance move against BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha polls 

March 11, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - GUWAHATI

: The Assam unit of Congress has initiated a plan for a grand alliance of smaller parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The move is an attempt to revive the 10-part Mahajot or grand alliance that failed to stop the BJP juggernaut in the 2021 Assembly polls but with a conspicuous omission. The Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is not in the scheme of things this time.

Two other political parties – the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party – were also not invited to a meeting on March 10 for discussing the possibility of a grand alliance.

“We discussed the present political situation and the issues affecting the people of Assam for formulating a joint strategy. We decided to jointly fight against the anti-people, anti-Constitution, and communal BJP,” State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The leaders of all 10 political parties who attended the meeting decided to hold a State-level meeting on April 9 to take the initiative forward,” he said.

Apart from Mr Borah and his Congress team, the meeting was attended by the leaders of the Communist Party of India, CPI (Marxist), CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, Jatiya Dal Asom, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, and Liberal Democratic Party.

“We will go out together among the masses and expose the anti-people policies of the BJP-led Assam and Central governments,” CPI State unit secretary Kanak Gogoi said.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi explained why the AIUDF was kept out of the effort to forge an anti-BJP front. “The AIUDF is as communal as the BJP. So, there is no justification in fighting one communal party by aligning with another,” he said. EOM