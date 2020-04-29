Other States

Assam Congress expels woman teacher for ‘offensive’ post

The Congress has no place for people with such views, the party said

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday expelled Rupa Rani Bhuyan, a college teacher in northern Assam’s Darrang district, for a social media post with a communal interpretation of a celebrated Assamese litterateur’s poem.

“The Congress has no place for people with such views,” party general secretary (organisation) Ranjan Bora said.

Lat week, several organisations had filed FIRs against Ms. Bhuyan for labelling Syed Abdul Malik’s 1941 poem “Moi Asomiya” as “Mughal appeasement”.

The police had summoned and counselled her.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 3:36:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/assam-congress-expels-woman-teacher-for-offensive-post/article31461794.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY