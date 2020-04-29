Assam Congress expels woman teacher for ‘offensive’ post

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday expelled Rupa Rani Bhuyan, a college teacher in northern Assam’s Darrang district, for a social media post with a communal interpretation of a celebrated Assamese litterateur’s poem.

“The Congress has no place for people with such views,” party general secretary (organisation) Ranjan Bora said.

Lat week, several organisations had filed FIRs against Ms. Bhuyan for labelling Syed Abdul Malik’s 1941 poem “Moi Asomiya” as “Mughal appeasement”.

The police had summoned and counselled her.