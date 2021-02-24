Other States

Assam: Congress collects over 1 lakh anti-CAA gamosas

The collected scarf-towels will be displayed at the proposed memorial for “martyrs” of the stir against CAA.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress in Assam has collected more than 1 lakh gamosas (scarf-towels) with messages against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act since launching the drive a week ago.

The party had sought the protest gamosas from the people to put on display at a memorial for “martyrs” of the violent anti-CAA movement that claimed five lives in December 2019. It intends to construct the memorial here after coming to power and designs have been sought from architects in the State.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday said people across the State “poured their sentiments against the draconian CAA on the gamosas”. Party members collected them through its door-to-door collection drive, it said.

United and prosperous future

“Our hope for a united and prosperous future for Assam is alive and thriving, as people have truly risen to fight back divisive forces by giving us the messages,” State Congress president Ripun Bora said.

“Let’s continue adding to this number and show the BJP’s CAA the exit route,” Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia said.

