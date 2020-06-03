Other States

Assam Cong. questions Health Minister after doctor tests positive

The Opposition Congress has asked Assam’s Health Department if Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would be quarantined after a doctor seen in close proximity to him tested COVID-19 positive.

Mr. Sarma had on Monday visited Singimari Model Hospital, a COVID-19 facility in Kamrup district. A doctor there, seen with him, tested positive.

The district authorities subsequently placed some doctors of the hospital in quarantine.

Mr. Sarma told newspersons one need not worry as long as one wears a mask and follows other safety measures. “I have been visiting hospitals daily, interacting with doctors and COVID-19 positive patients for quite some time,” he said.

